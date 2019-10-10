International donors set to pledge US$14 billion to tackle AIDS: Macron

International donors are set to pledge US$14 billion on Thursday to combating AIDS, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a debate on the theme of pensions during a visit to Rodez, France October 3, 2019. Eric Cabanis/Pool via REUTERS

"In the next three hours, we should get to the US$14 billion," he told a gathering in Lyon, adding that France would commit close to US$1.5 billion.

