Iran, world powers in nuclear accord to meet in Vienna on Friday - IRNA

Foreign ministers of Iran and the five world powers still party to its nuclear accord will meet in Vienna on Friday to discuss ways of maintaining the deal after the withdrawal of the United States, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Iran&apos;s FM Javad Zarif leaves after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Mogherini in Brussels
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media as he leaves after a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

"At the meeting, which will be held at the request of Iran, foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers will discuss a proposed European package and measures to protect the agreement," IRNA said.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

