Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Official

DUBAI: Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian media, the director in charge of accident investigations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization was quoted as saying on Monday (Feb 3).

The audio file was part of the evidence that was given to Ukrainian experts as part of the joint investigative team's examination of the crash.

"The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian airline crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane," Hassan Rezaifar said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"This action by the Ukrainians led to us not sharing any more evidence with them."

