Iran bus crash kills at least 19 on mountain road

TEHRAN: At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in northern Iran when a bus plunged off a mountain road into a ravine before dawn on Thursday (Jan 9), local news agencies reported.

Brake failure was believed to have caused the accident in Mazandaran province, 150km northeast of Tehran, official news agency IRNA said.

An image circulating on social media showing the site of a bus crash, located north-east of Tehran in Iran on Jan 9, 2020.

The bus was travelling between the capital and Gonbad-e-Kavous, a historic town near Turkmenistan renowned for its 11th-century brick tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



