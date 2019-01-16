Iran calls for release of Iranian journalist arrested in US - IRNA

LONDON: Iranian foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday called for the

immediate release of a journalist arrested in the United States while working for Iran's English-language state TV

"We condemn the illegal arrest of Marziyeh Hashemi, the reporter and presenter of Press TV, and the inhumane treatment of her in jail in Washington," Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)