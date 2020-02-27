Iran reports 22 deaths from COVID-19; 141 infected

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported.

Publishing a map showing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the IRNA state news agency said that 141 people had been infected by the virus, without specifying whether that figure included the 22 dead.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran has been scrambling to contain COVID-19 since Wednesday last week when it announced the first two deaths in Qom, a centre for Islamic studies and pilgrims that attracts scholars from abroad.

Its authorities have closed schools, universities, cultural centres, sporting events and deployed teams of sanitary workers to disinfect buses, trains and public spaces.

Iran health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Wednesday called on Iranians to refrain from travel ashe announced the new tallies on state television.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President Hassan Rouhani also on Wednesday accused the United States of trying to spread "fear" over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



"We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called ... extreme fear," Rouhani told a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of suppressing information about the outbreak.

The Americans "themselves are struggling with coronavirus. Sixteen thousand people have died of influenza there but they don't talk about their own (dead)", Rouhani said.



The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 people and infected at least 80,000 in more than 30 countries, although the vast majority of cases remain in China, according to the World Health Organization.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram