Iran death toll from coronavirus close to 2,000: Health Ministry

FILE PHOTO: Members of a medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize indoor place of Imam Reza&apos
FILE PHOTO: Members of a medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize indoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. Picture taken February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI: Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 122 in the past 24 hours to 1,934, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,762 in the past 24 hours, to 24,811, he added on state TV.

Source: Reuters

