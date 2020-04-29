Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957: Health ministry official

A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature
A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran, on Apr 20, 2020. (Photo: WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS)

REUTERS: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 80 in the past twenty four hours to 5,957, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday (Apr 29).

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 93,657, he said.

