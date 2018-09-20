Iran dismisses US offer of talks, says Washington broke last deal

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that United States cannot seek to negotiate a new treaty with Tehran while it has violated its treaty obligations by withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of that nuclear accord - which curbed Iran's atomic activities in return for sanctions relief - in May, saying it did not go far enough.

The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Wednesday that Washington now wanted to negotiate a treaty that included Tehran's ballistic missile programme and its regional behaviour.

Hook said the new deal that Washington hoped to sign with Iran, would not be a "personal agreement between two governments like the last one, we seek a treaty."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to dismiss the characterisation of last deal as a "personal agreement", saying it was "an int'l accord enshrined in a UN (Security Council resolution)".

"U.S. has violated its treaty obligations too... Apparently, U.S. only mocks calls for peace," he added in the message that was attached to a video of a protester who took to the stage after Hook's speech, shouting that sanctions were hurting Iranian people.

The five other world powers that signed the 2015 accord with Iran - France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia - have been trying to salvage it, saying it offers the best chance to stop Iran developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran says its nuclear work is for electricity generation and other peaceful purposes.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by David Stamp and Andrew Heavens)