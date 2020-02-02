Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister: Iran foreign ministry

DUBAI: Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday (Feb 12), according to the official IRNA news agency.

"In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq, Iran welcomes the election of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Mousavi said.

