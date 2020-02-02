Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister: Iran foreign ministry

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi delivers a televised speech in Baghd
Newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi delivers a televised speech in Baghdad, Iraq Feb 1, 2020. (Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS)

DUBAI: Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday (Feb 12), according to the official IRNA news agency.

"In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq, Iran welcomes the election of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Mousavi said.

Source: Reuters/nr

