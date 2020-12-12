Iran executes opposition figure Ruhollah Zam

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday (Dec 12) executed Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and was implicated in anti-government protests, state television said.

The broadcaster said the "counter-revolutionary" Zam was hanged in the morning after Iran's Supreme Court upheld his death sentence due to "the severity of the crimes" committed against the Islamic republic.



France and human rights groups had condemned the Supreme Court's decision.

The son of a pro-reform Shia cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France.

In October 2019, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had trapped Zam in a "complex operation using intelligence deception". It did not say where the operation took place.

In announcing his arrest, the Revolutionary Guards claimed that Zam was "directed by France's intelligence service".

State television said he was "under the protection of several countries' intelligence services".



Zam was charged with "corruption on earth" - one of the most serious offences under Iranian law - and sentenced to death in June.

The official IRNA news agency said he was also convicted of espionage for France and an unnamed country in the region, cooperating with the "hostile government of America", acting against "the country's security", insulting the "sanctity of Islam" and instigating violence during the 2017 protests.

At least 25 people were killed during the unrest in December 2017 and January 2018 that was sparked by economic hardship. The unrest was among the worst Iran had seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Zam, who reportedly lived in Paris, ran a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Amadnews which had more than a million followers.

Telegram shut down the channel after Iran demanded it remove the account for inciting an "armed uprising", but it later reappeared under another name.