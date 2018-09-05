Iran forgoes plans to transfer funds from Germany after US opposition: Sources

FRANKFURT: Iran is forgoing plans for now to transfer about 300 million euros (270.49 million pounds) in funds held in Germany to Iran after strong opposition from the United States, said two sources with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday.

The funds are held at the Hamburg-based Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank (eihbank). The bank wasn't immediately available for comment.

Advertisement

The development was earlier reported by the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the broadcasters NDR and WDR.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Frank Siebelt; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)