World

Iran has no fear over new US sanctions - Rouhani

Iran has no fear about new U.S. sanctions due to take effect in coming days, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

GENEVA: Iran has no fear about new U.S. sanctions due to take effect in coming days, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The United States plans to impose sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector on Nov. 4.

"(Nov. 4) of this year signifies a new injustice from the Americans," the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting news agency quoted Rouhani as saying.

"But the people should know with certainty that the government has no fear of American threats."

