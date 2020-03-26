Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of second wave of coronavirus

DUBAI: Iran started an intercity travel ban on Thursday (Mar 26), an Iranian official said in a televised news conference, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

"Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stop in the cities on their way back home," said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran's national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

"The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended," he said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences.



