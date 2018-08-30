Iran is complying with nuclear deal restrictions - IAEA report

Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the U.N. atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would withdraw from the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to cooperate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying Iran had given it cause for concern. Thursday's report to member states seen by Reuters contained similar language.

