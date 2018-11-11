Iran jails Foreign Ministry official for spying

DUBAI: An Iranian court has sentenced a man working for Iran's Foreign Ministry to 10 years in prison after convicting him of spying, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Sunday.

Iran's security forces have arrested dozens of people accused of spying working in state bodies, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said in August.

Advertisement

Ejei, quoted by the judiciary's news website Mizan, named the sentenced man as Kamal Amirbeik and said he had also been fined US$270,000. It did not say who he was accused of spying for or give any further details.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)