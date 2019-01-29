Iran made important banking deals with Syria - Iranian VP

World

Iran made important banking deals with Syria - Iranian VP

Iran has reached "very important" banking agreements with Syria and will also set up a power station in Syria's Latakia province, Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday.

Iranian Vice President Jahangiri speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Iraq&apos;s t
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Bookmark

DAMASCUS: Iran has reached "very important" banking agreements with Syria and will also set up a power station in Syria's Latakia province, Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday.

"We will be by Syria's side in the reconstruction phase as we have been by its side in fighting terrorism," Jahangiri said while visiting the Syrian capital Damascus.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark