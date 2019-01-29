Iran made important banking deals with Syria - Iranian VP

Iran has reached "very important" banking agreements with Syria and will also set up a power station in Syria's Latakia province, Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday.

"We will be by Syria's side in the reconstruction phase as we have been by its side in fighting terrorism," Jahangiri said while visiting the Syrian capital Damascus.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)