Iran must develop military to guard against other powers - president

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the country had to develop its military forces to prevent other states taking over its territory and resources.

LONDON: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the country had to develop its military forces to prevent other states taking over its territory and resources.

"We should make ourselves ready to fight against the military powers who want to take over our territory and our resources," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television on National Defence Industry Day.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)