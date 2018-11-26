Iran nuclear chief warns of 'ominous' consequences if nuclear deal breaks down

World

Iran nuclear chief warns of 'ominous' consequences if nuclear deal breaks down

Iran's nuclear chief on Monday warned nations that struck the 2015 deal of ominous consequences if they didn't follow through with action to keep the economic benefits of the agreement alive.

Head of Iran&apos;s Atomic Energy Organization Salehi attends the opening of the IAEA General Confe
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi attends the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: Iran's nuclear chief on Monday warned nations that struck the 2015 deal of ominous consequences if they didn't follow through with action to keep the economic benefits of the agreement alive.

"I also hope that the political position expressed by the European Union, China and Russia, shall turn into deeds," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on nuclear cooperation in Brussels.

"If it (the deal) breaks down, then the situation certainly will change and everything will be in turmoil," he said.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark