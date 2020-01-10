Was Ukrainian airliner hit by a missile? What we know so far about the Iran plane crash

On Wednesday (Jan 8), Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 on board.

Canada and others have said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake, but Iran has denied this.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, here are some of the things we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 took off on Wednesday from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport at 6.12am, local time, after nearly an hour's delay.

The flight, bound for Kiev, burst into flames in the air and crashed into a field near the airport just before 6.20am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footage verified by the New York Times shows a fast-moving object rising into the sky before a bright orange flash is seen. An explosion is heard shortly after.

All 176 people onboard the flight were killed. It is Iran’s worst civil aviation disaster since 1988, when the US military mistook an Iran Air plane for a fighter jet and shot it down, killing 290 people.



A view shows the area where a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, in this handout Maxar's WorldView-2 satellite image taken on Jan 9, 2020. (Photo: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

FILE PHOTO: Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Jan 8, 2020. (Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

The crash happened shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the death of an Iranian general in a US drone attack last week.

WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH?

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference that the aircraft was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, citing intelligence reports.

An earlier statement made by a US official said Washington had concluded with a high degree of certainty that the plane was brought down by anti-aircraft missiles.

A US official said that data showed the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected, quickly followed by an explosion in the vicinity of the plane.

Both the US and Canada have said the incident was likely unintentional.



Iran has denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile and called such reports "psychological warfare against Iran".



Iran's aviation authority chief said the missile theory could not be "scientifically correct" because it was not possible for an airliner to be hit and "continue flying for 60 to 70 seconds".



Search and rescue teams have recovered the aircraft’s black boxes, which could give more insight into the circumstances of the crash.



Red Crescent workers check the debris from the Ukraine International Airlines plane, that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on Jan 8, 2020. (Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

WHAT WAS THE PLANE MODEL?

The plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was manufactured in 2016.

According to Ukraine International Airlines, the plane was received directly from the aircraft manufacturer’s factory and underwent its last planned technical maintenance just two days before the incident.

The 737-800 is one of the most-flown models in the world. It has a good safety record and does not have the safety feature implicated in the recent crashes involving Boeing’s 737 MAX model.

Its twin engines were made by CFM International, a US-French venture co-owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.

"The plane was in working order," said the airline’s president Yevgeniy Dykhne, adding that the probability of human error by the crew was “minimal”.

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS?

The plane was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

According to the airline, most of them were in transit. The flight was a popular transit route between Canada and Iran due to the absence of direct flights.

Flowers and candles are placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Passengers' belongings are seen after the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on Jan 8, 2020. (Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS)

Passengers' belongings are seen after the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, on Jan 8, 2020. (Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS)

The passengers included a newlywed couple from Canada who travelled to Iran to get married, accompanied by members of their bridal party.



Also on board were two professors at the University of Alberta and their two daughters, as well as a number of students.

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, professors at the University of Alberta, were killed in the crash along with their daughters Daria and Dorina. (Photo: Twitter/@zaghtweet1)

"Some of them were dentists, doctors, highly educated people," said a supermarket owner in Canada, who knew many of those killed in the crash.