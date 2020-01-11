Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement

DUBAI: A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday (Jan 11).

The responsible parties would be held accountable, the statement read on state TV said.

In a tweet, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the plane crash was caused by human error at the "time of crisis caused by US adventurism".

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," he added.



A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Separately, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tweeted saying Iran "deeply regrets" the "disastrous mistake".

Calling the incident a "great tragedy" and an "unforgivable mistake", the president said investigations were under way to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied.

The crash occurred as Iran was on alert for possible reprisals after it launched missiles on bases housing US troops in Iraq.



It was Iran's worst civil aviation disaster since 1988 when the US military said it shot down an Iran Air plane over the Gulf by mistake, killing all 290 people on board.

The majority of passengers on Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 were dual national Iranian-Canadians but also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.