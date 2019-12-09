Iran ready for full prisoner swap, 'ball is in the US’ court': Zarif

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif reacts during a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday (Dec 9) Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: "The ball is in the US’ court".

"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for comprehensive prisoner exchange," Zarif said.

The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian researcher - in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.

Source: Reuters/nr

