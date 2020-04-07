Iran records 133 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,872: Health official

DUBAI: Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 3,872 with 133 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition, he said.



