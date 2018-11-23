Iran's foreign minister Zarif rules out renegotiating 2015 nuclear deal

Iran has no intention of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, as demanded by the United States, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Istan
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Speaking at an international conference in Rome, Zarif said the Iranian people will endure U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

