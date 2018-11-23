Iran's foreign minister Zarif rules out renegotiating 2015 nuclear deal

Iran has no intention of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, as demanded by the United States, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

ROME: Iran has no intention of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, as demanded by the United States, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Speaking at an international conference in Rome, Zarif said the Iranian people will endure U.S. sanctions.

