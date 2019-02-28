Iran's Khamenei says US seeks war, sedition 'everywhere'

LONDON: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday (Feb 27) called the United States an untrustworthy and warmongering country, saying US officials such as National Security Adviser John Bolton had no understanding of human relations.

In a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran, Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website that both countries should expand relations despite US pressures.

"We are committed to good relations with our neighbours, but US officials like John Bolton have no understanding of human issues and relations," Khamenei said.

"Americans are totally untrustworthy and they want sedition, corruption, disagreement and war everywhere."