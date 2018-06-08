Iran's parliament speaker says regional security threatened if Tehran cornered - TV

Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that security in the Middle East could be threatened if Tehran was further pressured by its arch foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.

ANKARA: Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that security in the Middle East could be threatened if Tehran was further pressured by its arch foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Israel and Saudi Arabia are the source of chaos in the region, the Saudi Arabia, Israel and America's triangle wants to turn the region into a chaotic scene ... The region's security will be threatened if they corner Tehran," state television showed Larijani telling demonstrators gathered to mark Iran’s annual day of solidarity with the Palestinians.

