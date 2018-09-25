Iran's Revolutionary Guards call Trump "evil and adventurous" for fresh sanctions - IRNA
LONDON: Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards called U.S. President Donald Trump "evil and adventurous" on Tuesday for waging an economic war against Tehran, according to a statement published on state media.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)