Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plans to increase missile range - Tasnim

LONDON: Iran currently has no plans to increase the range of its missiles, the head of the Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, noting that the current 2,000 km missile range was enough to protect the Islamic Republic.

"We have the scientific ability to increase our missile range, but it is not our current policy since most of the enemies' strategic targets are already within this 2,000 km range. This range is enough to protect the Islamic Republic of Iran," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

