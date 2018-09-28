Iran's revolutionary guards kill four militants near Pakistan border - IRIB news

LONDON: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday it had killed four militants on the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In a statement published by state broadcaster IRIB, the Revolutionary Guard said "Iranian forces killed four terrorists and wounded two. Other members of the terrorist group fled to the neighbouring country (Pakistan)".

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Gareth Jones)