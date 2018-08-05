Iran's Revolutionary Guards says it held Gulf war games this week - news agency

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Sunday that it held war games in the Gulf this week, saying it was aimed at "confronting possible threats" by enemies, the state news state news agency IRNA reported.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the ann
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Guards spokesman Ramezan Sharif "expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the Guards naval exercise, emphasising the need to maintain and enhance defence readiness and the security of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and to confront threats and potential adventurous acts of enemies," IRNA said.

