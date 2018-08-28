Iran's Rouhani appears before parliament to answer economic questions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended a parliamentary session on Tuesday to answer lawmakers' questions on his government’s handling of Iran’s economic struggles following a new round of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

It is the first time parliament has summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his cabinet after a deterioration in relations with the United States and Iran’s growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers want to question Rouhani on topics including the rial’s decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

