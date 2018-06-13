Iran’s Rouhani asks Macron for action to save nuclear deal - IRNA

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told on Tuesday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that it was "impossible" for Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal with world powers if it cannot benefit from the accord after the U.S. withdrawal.

LONDON: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told on Tuesday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that it was "impossible" for Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal with world powers if it cannot benefit from the accord after the U.S. withdrawal.

“If Iran cannot benefit from the (nuclear) deal, then it’s practically impossible to stay in the accord,” Rouhani was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying in a phone call between the pair.

Advertisement

According to IRNA, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with European stance, especially French efforts to salvage the deal, but added that "such statements should be combined with actions and tangible measures". Tasnim agency also published the same comments.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams)