Iran's Rouhani denounces Trump's policies in call with Turkey's Erdogan - Tasnim

LONDON: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's regional policies were "miscalculated", and should be condemned by Muslim countries.

"Muslim countries should condemn U.S. and Israeli actions with a united voice," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)