Iran's Rouhani says US isolated against Iran - state TV

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States was isolated among its traditional allies in its confrontation with Iran, and that even Europe was siding with Tehran against the reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

"It does not happen often that the U.S. makes a decision and its traditional allies abandon it," Rouhani told parliament in a speech carried live on state TV, in a session to discuss a cabinet reshuffle. "A year ago no one would have believed ... that Europe would stand with Iran and against America."

