Iran's Zarif says Trump has been lured by allies into killing 2015 nuclear deal

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday (Jul 9) Donald Trump's allies had tricked the US president into killing off a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

Zarif said on Twitter that Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had killed an earlier agreement in 2005 by insisting that Iran stop all uranium enrichment.

"Now they've lured @realdonaldtrump into killing #JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) w/the same delusion," Zarif added.

Now they've lured @realDonaldTrump into killing #JCPOA w/the same delusion.#B_Team hasn't learned. BUT THE WORLD SHOULD. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 9, 2019

Iran has said it will boost its uranium enrichment in a few hours above a cap set by the nuclear deal, a move that could mean the return of all economic sanctions on Tehran.

