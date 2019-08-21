Iran's Zarif warns US that Tehran may also act 'unpredictably'

STOCKHOLM: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday (Aug 21) Tehran may act "unpredictably" in response to the United States' "unpredictable" policies under US President Donald Trump.

"Mutual unpredictability will lead to chaos. President Trump cannot expect to be unpredictable and expect others to be predictable," he said in a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

He added: "Gulf Arabs cannot achieve security (in the region) by spending billions of dollars on purchasing Western weapons ... No amount of foreign military presence (in the Gulf) can prevent insecurity."

