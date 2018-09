NEW YORK: Iran has not requested a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, a spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday as the world's leaders prepared to meet in New York for the UN General Assembly.

"Iran has not requested a meeting," Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran's U.N. mission, told Reuters. 

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey)