Iran says it will fiercely resist US pressure to limit its influence

ANKARA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday (May 7) the United States would regret a decision to leave Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and Tehran would fiercely resist US pressure to limit its influence in the Middle East.

"If they want to make sure that we are not after a nuclear bomb, we have said repeatedly that we are not and we will not be ... but if they want to weaken Iran and limit its influence whether in the region or globally, Iran will fiercely resist," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that Tehran's "fierce reaction to a violation of the nuclear deal with major powers will not be pleasant for America", state TV reported.

