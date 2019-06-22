Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat

DUBAI: Iran said on Saturday (Jun 22) it would respond firmly to any US threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid escalating tension between Tehran and Washington over the shooting down of an unmanned US drone by the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it had occurred in international airspace.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran's downing of the US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signalled he was open to talks with Tehran.

Iran has vowed to defend its borders.

"Regardless of any decision they (U.S. officials) make ... we will not allow any of Iran's borders to be violated. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told Tasnim.

Worries about a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted despite Trump saying that he has no appetite to go to war with Iran. Tehran has also said it is not seeking a war but has warned of a "crushing" response if attacked.

"POWDER KEG"

"Any mistake by Iran's enemies, in particular America and its regional allies, would be like firing at a powder keg that will burn America, its interests and its allies to the ground," the senior spokesman of Iran's Armed Forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, told Tasnim on Saturday.

The United States and Iran's main regional rival Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers last week in the Gulf of Oman and on four tankers off the United Arab Emirates on May 12, both near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major conduit for global oil supplies.

Iran has denied any involvement in those incidents.

Tensions began to worsen significantly when Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. The sanctions had been lifted under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme.

Iran has threatened to breach the deal if the European signatories to the deal fail to salvage it by shielding Tehran from U.S. sanctions.

"The Europeans will not be given more time beyond Jul 8 to save the deal," Mousavi said, referring to Iran's deadline of 60 days that Tehran announced in May.

Tensions have prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration to issue an emergency order on Thursday, prohibiting US operators from flying in an oversea area of Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.



Several global airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Lufthansa and British Airways, also said they were rerouting flights to avoid the area.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said on Saturday that the country's airspace was safe for airlines to fly through, Tasnim news agency reported.

"Iran-controlled airspace over the Persian Gulf and other flight routes are completely safe," its spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, was quoted as saying.