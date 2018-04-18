Iran says its military power no threat to neighbours

Iran will produce or buy any weapons necessary for its defence, President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech on National Army Day on Wednesday, adding that the armed forces were no threat to neighbouring countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

"We tell the world that we will produce or acquire any weapons we need, and will not wait for their approval," Rouhani said in a speech in Tehran, broadcast live on state television.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Source: Reuters

