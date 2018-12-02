Iran says missile programme defensive after US test allegation

DUBAI: Iran said on Sunday its missile programme is defensive and not

in breach of U.N. resolutions, the state news agency IRNA reported, without confirming a U.S. allegation Tehran had carried out a new missile test.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday condemned what he described as Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the international agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran's missile programme is defensive in nature... There is no Security Council resolution prohibiting the missile programme and missile tests by Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by IRNA in response to Pompeo's remarks.

