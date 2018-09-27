Iran says US 'abused' Security Council, is 'further isolated'

The United States "abused" the United Nations Security Council and is "further isolated," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

GENEVA: The United States "abused" the United Nations Security Council and is "further isolated," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

"Once again, the U.S. abused the UNSC only to find itself further isolated in its violation of #JCPOA and SC resolution 2231. When will it learn its lesson?" Zarif tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal that Washington has pulled out of and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)