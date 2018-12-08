Iran says US arm sales turning Middle East into 'tinderbox'

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the United States is selling arms into the Middle East which were beyond the region's needs, turning it into a "tinderbox", state news agency IRNA reported.

DUBAI: Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the United States is selling arms into the Middle East which were beyond the region's needs, turning it into a "tinderbox", state news agency IRNA reported.

"The level of arms sales by the Americans is unbelievable and much beyond regional needs and this points to the very dangerous policies followed by the Americans," IRNA reported Zarif as saying.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)