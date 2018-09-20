Iran says US offer to reach a treaty is a mocking call for peace - twitter

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that United States cannot seek to negotiate a new treaty with Tehran while it has violated its treaty obligations by withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal.

FILE PHOTO: Iran&apos;s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Fo
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

"U.S. calls JCPOA (the nuclear deal) a personal agreement between two governments, claiming it seeks a treaty. Wrong." Zarif tweeted. "U.S. has violated its treaty obligations too... Apparently, U.S. only mocks calls for peace."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Stamp)

Source: Reuters

