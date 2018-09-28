Iran says US regional bases would not be secure if it "does anything wrong"

LONDON: A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that U.S. regional bases would not remain secure if Washington sought confrontation with Tehran.

"If America does anything wrong, their bases around Iran would not remain secure," Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammadali Movahedi Kermani was quoted as saying by Mizan news agency.

He did not elaborate, but Tehran has warned Washington in the past against any military confrontation.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Gareth Jones)