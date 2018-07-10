Iran says US sanctions to bite, but will sell as much oil as possible

Iranian Vice President said on Tuesday it would be a mistake to think the fresh U.S. sanctions against Tehran would have no impact on Iran's economy when Washington has started a trade war with its European allies and Beijing.

Iranian Vice President Jahangiri speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Iraq&apos;s t
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Fars news agency that despite U.S. efforts to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, "We will sell as much oil as we can."

