Iran says US sanctions to bite, but will sell as much oil as possible

LONDON: Iranian Vice President said on Tuesday it would be a mistake to think the fresh U.S. sanctions against Tehran would have no impact on Iran's economy when Washington has started a trade war with its European allies and Beijing.

Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Fars news agency that despite U.S. efforts to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, "We will sell as much oil as we can."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)