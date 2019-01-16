Iran says will be ready for new satellite launch in a few months - IRIB

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran will be ready for a new satellite launch in a few months after a failed attempt this week, ignoring U.S. and European warnings to avoid such activity.

"We have achieved a lot in satellite technology and we are on the right track. The remaining problems are minor and will be resolved in a few months and we will be ready again for a launch," Rouhani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

